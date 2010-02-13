Bob Diamond Of Barclays Wins!

Bob Diamond has beat off all competitors to be the undisputed banking bonus king of 2009.



The Barclays Capital head honcho will be giving himself a tidy 20 million pounds ($31.2 million) mostly for his sale of the company’s fund unit to BlackRock in June, according to The Guardian.

This puts him in a league of his own compared to his America competition.

