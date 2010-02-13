Bob Diamond Of Barclays Wins!

Gregory White
Bob Diamond Barclays

Bob Diamond has beat off all competitors to be the undisputed banking bonus king of 2009.

The Barclays Capital head honcho will be giving himself a tidy 20 million pounds ($31.2 million) mostly for his sale of the company’s fund unit to BlackRock in June, according to The Guardian.

This puts him in a league of his own compared to his America competition.

Now Find Out Which Wall Street Fat Cat Is Getting The Biggest Bonus > 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.