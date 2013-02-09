Ex-Barclays CEO Bob Diamond Is Reportedly Considering Starting A Hedge Fund

The New York Post’s Mark DeCambre reports that Bob Diamond, the former CEO of Barclays who resigned last summer amid the LIBOR scandal, might launch a hedge fund, according to unnamed sources.



From the Post:

Sources familiar with Diamond’s thinking said that he is considering launching a hedge fund, possibly based in New York.

“Bob wants to come back to Wall Street and whether it is soon or in six months isn’t clear,” said one source.

The Post also reports that Vikram Pandit, who suddenly resigned as CEO of Citi back in October, is considering starting a private equity firm. Pandit started a hedge fund that was bought by Citi.

