Bob Costas Will Return To NBC For Olympic Coverage Tonight!

Leah Goldman

After a battle with an eye infection that left Bob Costas off of Olympic coverage for six nights, the legendary broadcaster will return to NBC tonight.

Costas’ infection began before the Olympic opening ceremonies. He suffered through the infection for a few days until he had to sit out and let Matt Lauer take over because he could barely open his eyes.

At first the infection was only in his left eye:

Bob costas eye thursdayFTW

But then it got worse and spread to his right eye:

Bob costas eye worseNBC via SB Nation

When Costas finally decided to let Lauer take over primetime coverage last Tuesday, it was the first time he had missed a night covering the Olympics since 1988.

