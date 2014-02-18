Bob Costas Will Return To NBC For Olympic Coverage Tonight!

After a battle with an eye infection that left Bob Costas off of Olympic coverage for six nights, the legendary broadcaster will return to NBC tonight.

BOB’S BACK! Bob Costas will make his return to primetime coverage tonight #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/O4WhccLtkQ

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2014

Costas’ infection began before the Olympic opening ceremonies. He suffered through the infection for a few days until he had to sit out and let Matt Lauer take over because he could barely open his eyes.

At first the infection was only in his left eye:

But then it got worse and spread to his right eye:

When Costas finally decided to let Lauer take over primetime coverage last Tuesday, it was the first time he had missed a night covering the Olympics since 1988.

