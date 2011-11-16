Bob Costas Didn't Know He Was Interviewing Jerry Sandusky Until 10 Minutes Before Taping Began

Bob Costas was ready to interview Jerry Sandusky’s lawyer Joe Amendola, and 10 or 15 minutes before the cameras were going to roll, Amendola asked Costas if he would like him to get Sandusky on the phone.



Sandusky agreed to go on air, and Costas and the producers pivoted the interview to focus on Sandusky. Costas talked about it on Morning Joe today [via HuffPo]:





Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

