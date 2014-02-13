Bob Costas Explains Why His Eyes Are Keeping Him From Broadcasting The Olympics Again

Bob Costas won’t host NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage for the second night in a row, he announced on the Today Show this morning.

Costas has been battling through an eye infection since the games began last Thursday. On Monday, the infection spread to his other eye. He was forced to miss the broadcast on Tuesday, when Matt Lauer filled in.

On the Today Show this morning Costas described what’s going on with his eyes and explained why he can’t be in studio.

He says he feels fine, but his eyes just won’t stop watering:

“Actually, I don’t feel that bad, and the irony of it is, we’ve all felt worse than I feel right now and gone into work… I’ve done lots of ball games and events feeling much less than my best, but in this case it’s just involuntary. My eyes are so blurry and watery and so light-sensitive that even in dim light they’re tearing up. It’s just not possible to be in the studio.”

It’s not about toughing it out. There’s just nothing he can do right now.

Feel awful for him. Hopefully he makes a recovery in time for the second week of action.

