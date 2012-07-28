Bob Costas Led A Moment Of Silence At The Opening Ceremony After The IOC Refused

NBC’s Bob Costas led a five-second moment of silence when Israeli athletes walked into Olympic Stadium yesterday, which the International Olympic Committee refused to do.



Costas was acknowledging the 11 Israeli athletes and coaches murdered 40 years ago during the Munich Games in 1972 by Palestinian gunmen.

“There have been calls from a number of quarters for the IOC to acknowledge that with a moment of silence at some point in tonight’s ceremony, the IOC denied that request noting it had honored the victims on other occasions,” Costas said on the telecast.

“Still, for many, tonight with the world watching is the true time and place to remember those who were lost and how and why they died,” he continued.

Following his comments, Costas went silent for five-seconds before sending it to commercial.

