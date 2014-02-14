Bob Costas' Eye Infection Will Keep Him Out Of A Third-Straight NBC Olympics Broadcast

Bob Costas will miss his third-straight NBC Olympics broadcast with an eye infection on Thursday.

Costas first introduced the infection to the world one week ago tonight. It got progressively worse through the weekend, migrating to his other eye on Monday.

Like he did on Tuesday and Wednesday, Matt Lauer will fill in as host.

There’s no official word on what type of infection Costas has, but Rush University Medicine Dr. Jonathan Rubenstein told NBC News last week that Costas most likely has pink eye.

“There’s some drops that make the eye a little less infected and red, but there really is no cure, it has to run it’s course. It usually takes 7-10 days and then it usually goes away,” he said.

Costas said Thursday that it’d be cleared up by the weekend, but apparently it’s healing slower than expected.

He told the Today Show yesterday that he can barely see because his eyes are watering so much, but other than that he doesn’t feel so bad.

Get well soon, Bob.

