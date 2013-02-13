Bob Costas Bought A $4.7 Million Home In Newport Beach

Leah Goldman
NBC Sports broadcaster Bob Costas picked up a new, $4.7 million home in Newport Beach, Calif., according to Zillow.com.Costas’ new digs is 4,500 square feet and has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

The most beautiful part of the home is the backyard. There’s a saltwater pool, and a gorgeous patio to watch the west coast sunsets.

The Costas family is also just up the hill from the Pacific.

Here's the beautiful backyard

The saltwater pool

Another view of the yard

The patio, perfect for BBQs

There's a fireplace outside

The front of the 4,500 square foot house

The kitchen

And eating area

One of the living room areas

Lot's of windows to let the light in

One of the four bedrooms with a patio

A standing tub in the bathroom

Another living room with a door to the backyard

