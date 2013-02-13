Bob Costas Bought A $4.7 Million Home In Newport Beach

Photo: Zillow.com

NBC Sports broadcaster Bob Costas picked up a new, $4.7 million home in Newport Beach, Calif., according to Zillow.com.Costas’ new digs is 4,500 square feet and has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.



The most beautiful part of the home is the backyard. There’s a saltwater pool, and a gorgeous patio to watch the west coast sunsets.

The Costas family is also just up the hill from the Pacific.

