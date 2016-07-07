Republican senator vetted to be Donald Trump's VP pick just floated Ivanka as the best choice

Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker said Wednesday that Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, would be the Manhattan billionaire’s best choice for a running mate.

The comment came as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair explained to MSNBC why he was taking his name out of the running.

“You know, the Trump family is most impressive,” Corker said. “His best running mate, by the way, would be Ivanka.”

He added: “I know that wouldn’t pass muster probably but I don’t know that I’ve met a more composed, brilliant, beautiful in every way person.”

Corker took himself out of the running for the role earlier Wednesday in an interview with The Washington Post. He introduced Trump at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina Tuesday night.

A representative for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Trump told Fox News Wednesday afternoon that his VP list includes 10 names, several of whom haven’t surfaced yet.

Watch Corker’s comment below:

Sen. Bob Corker: Trump’s “best running mate” would be Ivanka pic.twitter.com/Z1q4mtxWfX

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 6, 2016

