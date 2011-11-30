WATCH: This Is The Weirdest Campaign Ad You Will See All Year

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Jack Welch is out with what may be the most bizarre campaign attack ad since Carly Fiorina’s famous Demon Sheep.



The 7-minute web spot, titled “Separated at Birth,” is filmed in the “mockumentary” style, and questions the “eerie similarities” between Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and President Barack Obama.

Filmed by quirky conservative adman John Brabender, the video uses testimonials from “experts” who claim that the similarities between Casey and Obama are the “type of phenomenon you typically find only in identical twins.” One expert suggests that Casey is trying to “mimic” Obama by “taking up his favourite activities: dancing, bowling, karaoke.”

The factual basis for the ad is that the Senator has voted with Obama 98% of the time. But as further evidence of Casey and Obama’s apparent twinness, the ad shows a bunch of pictures of the two men in matching outfits, including an awesome argyle sweater number. Casey’s longing look at the President’s “buttery waffles” is also singled out as a “telling” sign of his desire to “become one person with Obama.”

The questionable genius of the ad is that it manages to bring up the question of Obama’s birth — and the vague suggestion that he and Casey may be more than friends — under the cover of Daily Show-style humour.

Watch the video below.

