Bob Carr Complains About Flying Business Class And The Lack Of English Subtitles For A Wagnar Opera In His Memoir

Bob Carr is releasing his memoir. Image: Stefan Postles/Getty Images.

Former foreign minister Bob Carr is about to release his memoir, and it doesn’t sound orthodox, to say the least.

News Corp Australia has a story ahead of the release, which shows Carr bemoaning the horrors of business class travel (as in, it’s horrible he’s in business, not first) and observing there are a lot of fat people in America.

“Pathetic that the public service rules reduce me to that, an upgrade for a middle-power foreign minister,” Carr writes after he and his wife lucked into a bump-up to first.

“Business class. No edible food. No airline pyjamas,” Carr notes sadly during a trans-Atlantic flight recounted in Diary of a Foreign Minister. “I lie in my tailored suit.”

The most eye-catching anecdote though, is a letter he received from a Singapore Airlines executive, in response to a note Carr sent complaining about the in-flight entertainment.

”Specifically, I have taken note of the lack of English subtitles for the Wagner opera Siegfried,’’ the executive wrote.

Siegfried, an opera that was first staged in 1886, is the third of four that make up German composer Richard Wagner’s The Ring of the Nibelung.

There’s more here.

