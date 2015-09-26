A congressman took Pope Francis' glass and drank his water

Rep. Bob Brady (D-Pennsylvania) got a very unique souvenir from Pope Francis’ speech to Congress yesterday.

ABC News reports that, after the speech, Brady “bee-lined for the podium, picked up the glass Pope Francis drank out of, and brought it back to his office.” Brady, a devout Catholic, subsequently drank from the glass. He also gave some of the water to members of his staff and his wife, Debra.

Brady’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. He provided photos of himself and his family with the water glass to ABC News. Brady also confirmed that he “kept the remainder of the water and plans to sprinkle some on his grandchildren.”

