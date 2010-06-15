MLB.com CEO Bob Bowman: Here's The REAL Future Of Television

Major League Baseball Advanced Media (MLBAM) CEO Bob Bowman stopped by our Startup 2010 event to chat for 20 minutes. Here’s our full conversation, including one of the best synopses we’ve ever heard about what the future of television will REALLY be like (starts around 4 min. 20 sec. in).
In short, what’s on your TV is going to be elevator muzak. What really matters is what’s playing on the handheld devices everyone is holding.
Other topics:
- Creating a new iPhone app for MLB ballparks
- Building around the “stripper pole” that is social media
- How MLBAM went into mobile with the help of his teenage children
- How to get rich (pick the right parents)
- The state of cable programming
- The marriage of television and the web
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
