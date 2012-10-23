AIG CEO Bob Benmosche Has One Of The Most Interesting Marriage Arrangements We've Ever Heard Of

Photo: CNBC

In this week’s issue of New York Magazine, Jessica Pressler spends pages and pages flushing out the world of colourful AIG CEO and saviour , Bob Benmosche.Benmosche lives on a Croatian vineyard, cusses at rooms full of people, and has threatened to quit his job (a stressful one to be sure) a few times, but none of those quirks compare to one of the more off-the-beaten path parts of Benmosche’s life — his marriage.



In the beginning of the piece, Benmosche’s wife Denise sips wine as he talks to Pressler about who he wants to win the Presidency (someone who understands there’s no such thing as a “free lunch”).

She pops up again when Pressler describes a conversation Benmosche was having with his girlfriend — yeah, that kind of girlfriend.

The reader is left wondering what’s going until this story about Benmosche’s divorce completes the picture (from NY Mag):

Benmosche was so notoriously frugal that soon after they got married, his wife Denise granted him a divorce just to avoid unfavorable tax laws. “We were in the hotel in Santo Domingo, and I said, ‘Oh, look, honey, we can get a divorce for $400,’ ” she says. “I knew if we didn’t go through with it, he would be so angry come April 15.” Benmosche pulls a sitcom-­husband face. They remarried the following year, although for the past 10 they’ve had what he calls an “off-and-on relationship” that seems, at least in Croatia, to be mostly on. Still, Denise lives in Manhattan, while Benmosche, who has various “female companions,” lives mainly in tax-friendly Boca Raton.

Hey, if it works for them…

