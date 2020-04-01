One of boxing's most powerful figures says UFC boss Dana White should be 'ashamed' of himself for organising fights during a pandemic

Photos by Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Bob Arum and Dana White.

Dana White is somebody with “flawed intelligence,” according to his promotional rival Bob Arum.

White, the president of the premier MMA firm the UFC, is stubbornly clinging on to the hope that his April 18 show, UFC 249, will proceed at an undisclosed location with uncertain fights.

Top Rank founder Arum, in contrast, has postponed his calendar of fights and has no idea when his company will restart.

“The message should be stay home and stand down until this is over,” Arum said on a CBS Sports podcast. “Let’s not spread the virus, let’s control the virus.”

Bob Arum, one of boxing’s most powerful figures, said the UFC boss Dana White “ought to be ashamed” for organising fights during a pandemic.

The spread of the coronavirus has seen the majority of the world’s major sports organisations shut operations.

However, the UFC, which has postponed three events so far, is stubbornly clinging on to the hope that its April 18 show, UFC 249, will proceed at an undisclosed location with uncertain fights.

In contrast, Top Rank has postponed events through April and recently pushed back its May 9 super lightweight world title show between two-belt champion Jose Ramirez and the challenger Viktor Postol in Fresno, California.

“[White] ought to be ashamed of himself,” Arum said on CBS Sports’ “State of Combat” podcast on Tuesday.

“What’s going on in this country with this virus, the last thing we need is for an event to take place with no spectators just to get the event to take place,” Arum said.

“The truth is Dana White is somebody with a flawed intelligence.”

Arum continued: “He’s not going to move forward with the card, and if the card happens with people dying in hospitals all over the United States, he ought to be ashamed of himself.

There are 189,633 confirmed COVID-19 infections in the United States, which resulted in 4,081 deaths as of Wednesday.

“The message should be stay home and stand down until this is over. Let’s not spread the virus, let’s control the virus and do what we can to staff these hospitals and take care of people who go into intensive care.

“Let’s all be big people and big boys about it and stop the grandstanding. This will end when it ends, and it will end quicker if we all stick together and do what we are supposed to do, not go and shout from the rafters that, ‘I’m not a p—- and I’m going to put this fight on. I don’t care.’ That is absolutely the wrong message to send.”

Arum does not know when Top Rank fight shows will restart

“People ask me what plans I’m making for these fights when we will get the all clear,” Arum said.

“Because I don’t know when the all clear is going to be and I have no idea whether it will be two months, three months or even the rest of the year, I’m not making any plans right now.”

