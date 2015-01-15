Manny Pacquiao's Promotor Says A Deal Is Place For A $200 Million Fight With Floyd Mayweather

A deal is on the table for a super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao on May 2nd in Las Vegas, Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum told Kevin Iole Yahoo Sports.

Arum says the Pacquiao has agreed to his the deal, as have Mayweather’s “representatives.” The way Arum frames it, all that’s left is for Mayweather himself to agree to the deal.

Iole reports that Pacquiao has agreed to a 60-40 revenue split where Mayweather would made an estimated $US120 million and Pacquiao $US80 million.

The two sides have been unable to make the fight happen for the better part of a decade, with multiple attempts to come to terms falling through over disagreements on drug testing procedures and revenue splits.

When asked whether he was trying to force Mayweather’s hand by announcing that Pacquiao has agreed to the fight, Arum told Iole, “I’m not trying to force anybody’s hand, I’m just saying, ‘Hey, we’ve agreed to everything, period.’ The people we have talked to on Mayweather’s side have agreed to everything. Now we need Mayweather to step up and say, ‘Yeah, I’m on board. I agree.'”

The fight won’t be as huge as it would have been a few years ago. Mayweather is now 37. Pacquiao, 36, has lost two of his last five fights after not losing a single bout from 2005 to 2011.

History has taught us that any word of an Mayweather-Pacquiao fight being imminent should be taken with a grain of salt.

It’d still be the most lucrative fight in boxing history if it generates $US200 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.