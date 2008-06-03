Bob Pittman's Pilot Group Scarfs Up 3% of NutriSystem (NTRI), Sees "LBO-Like" Return

From Silicon Alley Insider: Lots of money to be made in helping Americans lose weight, thinks former AOL president and current Pilot Group principal Bob Pittman. Pilot has bought nearly 3% of NutriSystem (NTRI), almost 1 million shares, a source tells us.



This is a new direction for Pilot, which normally invests in private start-ups and media properties. The firm reportedly thinks NutriSystem’s core business is undervalued, leaving the possibility for an “LBO-like” return (e.g., 5%-25% per year over a number of years).

