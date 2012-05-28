Here's Boaz Weinstein's Hilariously Depressing Mamma's Boy Chart Mentioned In Today's NYT

The New York Times’ Azam Ahmed has written a lengthy feature on credit trader Boaz Weinstein and how he profited from being on the opposite side of JP Morgan’s disastrous trades, which cost the bank $2 billion and counting.



The article references a slide from one of Weinstein’s presentations that charts and correlates eurozone country credit risk with the percentage of men who still live with their parents in each of those countries.

Business Insider‘s Julia La Roche was at that very conference where he revealed his epic credit trade and shared this chart.

Here it is:

Photo: Business Insider, Boaz Weinstein

