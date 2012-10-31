'Multiple Boats' On The Long Island Railroad

Kim Bhasin

The MTA is going through all its lines, and workers are finding some interesting things on the tracks.

Like boats, for instance. Earlier, there was a boat blocking the tracks on the Metro-North in Ossining. Oh, and a boat cleared for takeoff at JFK.

Now, there are a few boats on the Long Island Railroad.

“Multiple boats on the LIRR tracks near Long Beach,” tweets the MTA. “We will move them.”

mta lirr boats

Photo: MTA

