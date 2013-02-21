Amazon's Star Engineer Lives On A Gorgeous 52-Foot Yacht

Photo: James Hamilton

We told you about James Hamilton, a distinguished engineer who makes sure Amazon’s $4.5 billion tech infrastructure business runs smoothly.About four years ago, Hamilton and his family made a decision to sell most of their belongings and “hack their lives” as Wired’s Robert McMillan describes it.



The Hamiltons moved aboard the Dirona, a custom-built, 52-foot Nordhavn yacht; they were intimately involved in the boat’s design.

Hamilton often sails the Dirona from Hawaii and works remotely from there. He commutes on a bicycle and he does his shopping via Amazon Prime, picking up purchases at the local UPS store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.