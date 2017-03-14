US

This boat has suspension so it can go fast over choppy waves without making people seasick

Leon Siciliano

An Australian company has designed a boat that has hydraulic suspension.

The design separates the vessel’s hulls from the deck allowing each hull to move independently.

The company, Nauti-Craft says this “improves comfort and safety, reduces sea-sickness, and also improves speed efficiency.”

Unfortunately, you cannot buy one yet as the boats are still in development.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.