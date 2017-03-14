This boat has suspension so it can go fast over choppy waves without making people seasick

An Australian company has designed a boat that has hydraulic suspension.
The design separates the vessel’s hulls from the deck allowing each hull to move independently.
The company, Nauti-Craft says this “improves comfort and safety, reduces sea-sickness, and also improves speed efficiency.”
Unfortunately, you cannot buy one yet as the boats are still in development.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
