This boat has suspension so it can go fast over choppy waves without making people seasick

An Australian company has designed a boat that has hydraulic suspension.

The design separates the vessel’s hulls from the deck allowing each hull to move independently.

The company, Nauti-Craft says this “improves comfort and safety, reduces sea-sickness, and also improves speed efficiency.”

Unfortunately, you cannot buy one yet as the boats are still in development.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

