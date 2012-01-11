VIDEO: Luxury Yachts Invade The Big Apple At The New York Boat Show

This past week the Jacob Javits centre in Midtown Manhattan was filled with new tenants: luxury yachts.
With the New York Boat Show upon us, we thought it would be a good idea to head on over and check out what was new and exciting in the boating world.
Take a look at what we saw.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti
Music: “Miles is crazy” by … and nobody cared
