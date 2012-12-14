A Tense Boat Ride Across A Crocodile-Infested Lake In Tanzania

During a recent press trip to Tanzania, I spent a morning on Lake Tagalala in the heart of the Selous Game Reserve.



The lake is teeming with wildlife, including hippos and dozens of bird species. But it’s best known for its massive crocodile population, said to be one of the densest in the world.

As we boated around the lake, I was amazed at the number of crocodiles I saw — one would emerge from the brush and slide into the water every moment or two.

But it wasn’t the crocodiles that had me jumping out of my seat. The lake was also filled with flying fish, and every few minutes one would flip into the boat and catch my entire tour group off guard.

Scroll through to see the crocodiles and other wildlife that populate Lake Tagalala and its shores.

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

We toured the lake in this boat, with sides low enough for a fish to jump in.



Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider



We started seeing the crocodiles right away.



Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider







Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider







Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

There were other reptiles around the lake, too.



Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider





Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

It’s also home to a diverse array of birds.



Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

And hippos.



Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider



Disclosure: Our trip to Tanzania, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Tanzania Tourist Board, Africa Adventure Company, Singita Grumeti Group, Coastal Aviation, Qatar Airways, Tanzania National Parks, Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority and Wildlife Division.

