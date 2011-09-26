Prohibition Era Subway Runs In NYC To Promote 'Boardwalk Empire'

Photo: Business Insider

With the start of new Fall TV programming, show advertisements have been appearing all over the city. But HBO’s Boardwalk Empire went above and beyond with the MTA to create one of the most extreme advertisements to hit New York this season, a fully functioning 1920s vintage train operating on the city’s subway tracks.

The WSJ quotes an MTA spokesman as saying HBO paid $150,000 to the MTA to have them run this vintage 1920s Prohibition Era subway car on the 2/3 Line every Saturday and Sunday in September. The car stops at stations at 96th St, 72nd St, and 42nd St.



Boardwalk Empire follows the life and work of Enoch (Nucky) Thompson (played by Steve Buscemi), a corrupt party boss in 1920s Atlantic City who controls the city and all the businesses in it. The show’s stunning costumes and sets depict rich images of post WW I America and the subway car running in New York allows fans to experience the old-timey nostalgia of the show in person.

The promotion ends this weekend as the show’s highly anticipated second season starts on Sunday, September 25. In a final push to raise awareness, actors in Boardwalk Empire attire were handing out free Metro cards outside the 72nd St. Station on Broadway.

