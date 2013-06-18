'Boardwalk Empire' Cast Spotted Filming Season 4 In New York City [PICS]

HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” was spotted filming Monday in the Flatiron District with cast members around Gramercy Park.



The production company’s Locations Department sent this letter, distributed on the Gramercy Park Block Association’s Facebook page, to local residents saying crew would be filming interior scenes on June 17.

Actors sporting backpacks and Prohibition era suits walked in the mid-80s New York heat. They entered from Irving Pl. and headed down Gramercy Park South into the National Arts Club.

The towering man pictured below appears to be 6’7″ James Cromwell, nominated for an Academy Award in 1995 for his role as the farmer in “Babe.” Cromwell reprises his recurring role as Secretary of the Treasury Andrew Mellon in “Boardwalk.”

Here’s Cromwell on “Boardwalk”:

Trailers were stationed directly in front of our offices on Park Ave.

These two trailers—labelled for the “I Love Lucy” actors—may belong to the show’s leading man and lady, Steve Buscemi as Enoch “Nucky” Thompson and Kelly MacDonald as Margaret Schroeder.

Here’s a look at their catering tent outside the Gramercy Park.

“Boardwalk Empire” Season 4 airs September 8. Watch the teaser below.

