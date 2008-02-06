Board Shuffles At Live Nation (LYV)

Two directors are out at Live Nation (LYV) — Mark P. Mays and Timothy P. Sullivan resigned from the concert promoter’s board yesterday, an SEC filing revealed today. According to the filing, “Neither resignation was the result of disagreement on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

Yesterday, the company announced a new chairman: Michael Cohl, previously the board’s vice chairman, and currently chairman and CEO of Live Nation Artists, the subsidiary that signed Madonna to her $100+ million deal.

