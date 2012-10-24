The Board Of Trump Place Just Gave Trump A Light Slap In The Face

We’re not sure if The Donald will be tweeting about this one.



According to The Real Deal (TRD), the board of Trump Place, a 275 unit condominium building on Riverside Drive in New York City, has ousted the Trump organisation as the manager of the building and replaced them with AKAM Living Services.

Apparently, Trump’s contract had expired and the board decided not to renew it.

The rub here is that some residents are upset about the change, saying that the board was not transparent in their decision-making process. TRD reports that no owners were consulted about the change.

From TRD:

Residents asked Trump representatives to meet with them this evening, said Sonja Talesnik, general counsel for the Trump organisation. “We certainly would have been willing to discuss the concerns of the board if they had contacted us,” she said. “They gave us no indication that they were looking to change managing agents.

No word yet on whether or not they’re going to change the name of the building — we know you were wondering about that one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.