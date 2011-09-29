Board Member David Kenny Wants The Yahoo CEO Job

Photo: Akamai

Yahoo board member David Kenny, currently president of Akamai, is “openly” campaigning for the Yahoo CEO job, a source close to Yahoo tells us.A second source close to the situation confirms that while Kenny is primarily focused on his work for Akamai at the moment, he definitely wants the Yahoo job.



This source says Kenny has a “pretty good sense of what needs to happen there.”

Yahoos spotted Kenny in Sunnyvale yesterday meeting with the Yahoo product team for hours. In recent days, he has also met with investor groups that are considering taking stakes in Yahoo – including private equity firm Silverlake and one lead by former News Corp COO Peter Chernin.

At least one industry source we know is pulling for Kenny to get the job: “He knows the industry and knows the company; Yahoo was his client at Digitas. He’s run a private equity owned company, which means he understands what it means to focus on value.”

It has been previously reported that Kenny is leading the Yahoo’s board search for a new CEO. That’s actually not the case.

We briefed a spokesperson for the Yahoo board on the details of this story and have so far not heard back. Likewise, David Kenny was unavailable for comment. Same for Yahoo cofounder Jerry Yang.

