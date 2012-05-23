BofA Technical Analyst: Gold Is Set For A Rally, Could Go As High As $3,000

Photo: AP Images

The technical analysis team at Bank of America Merrill Lynch thinks a month’s long decline in gold is coming to an end.Here’s an excerpt from a note by Mary Ann Bartels and Stephen Suttmeier:



Gold has pulled back to test support at $1550-1500. This support is holding, which sets up gold for a rally. The downtrend line from the August/ September highs provides initial resistance near $1700. Chart resistances are near $1800 and $1900-1925.

Our longer-term view remains that gold is in a secular bull market with upside potential to $2000-2300 to as high as $3000 in coming years.

From Bank of America:

Photo: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

This call echoes the sentiment of Sean Boyle, CEO of mining giant Agnico Eagle.

SEE ALSO: This Is The Ultimate Bullish Presentation On Gold >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.