Boa Constrictor That Escaped From Zoo Kills 2 Kids

A boa constrictor escaped from an “urban zoo” in Campbellton, Canada and killed two children who lived in the same building, CBC News

reports.

So far it is unclear how the snake escaped from the zoo. The boa constrictor reportedly entered the apartment above the reptile zoo and attacked the two children, who were with their mother at the time, according to CBC.

The children were 5 and 7 years old.

Boa constrictors have only been allowed in New Brunswick, where Reptile Ocean is located, since 2009. Other Canadian provinces ban the possession of the snakes.

