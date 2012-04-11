CHINA BOMBSHELL: Wife Of Former Party Big Bo Xilai Suspected In Murder Of British National

Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Shamed former Chongquing party leader Bo Xilai has been implicated in the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood.Now Bo has been stripped of his membership from the Politburo and the Central Committee.



A report from Xinhua, China’s state news agency says:

“As Comrade Bo Xilai is suspected of being involved in serious discipline violations, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has decided to suspend his membership of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and the CPC Central Committee, in line with the CPC Constitution and the rules on investigation of CPC discipline inspection departments.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC will file the case for investigation.”

rumours have been circulating around the death of Heywood and some speculate that his death may have been ordered by Bo Xilai after it was discovered that his wife Gu Kailai was having an affair or a business dispute with the British businessman.

Heywood’s death was described to have been caused by excessive alcohol consumption though his family was told he died of a heart attack. His body was cremated without an autopsy.

If you remember, Bo was recently ousted from his position as Chongquing party chief, when Wang Lijun former Chongqing police chief feld to a U.S. consulate seeking refuge for 24 hours. It then emerged that Wang suspected that Heywood had been poisoned and had discussed the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death with Bo. It was reported that he fled to the U.S. consulate after falling out with Bo after discussing the matter.

Meanwhile, Gu and her son are suspected of being involved in the murder, and Xinhua has reported that both have been taken into custody on suspicion of ‘intentional homicide’.

