Bo Xilai's Wife Charged With Murdering The British Businessman

Photo: Lintao Zhang / Getty Images

Chinese state news agency Xinhua has reported that the wife of disgraced Chinese political leader Bo Xilai has been charged with murder in the death of a British businessman, BBC Reports. British businessman Neil Heywood was found dead in a hotel in Chongqing on November 15, 2011.



The death was originally put down to alcohol poisoning, despite friends saying the well-educated Brit didn’t drink. It was only after a shocking account of the murder from a police chief that Gu became a murder suspect and Chongquing party boss Bo was forced from office in March.

Xinhua reported that Gu and her “playboy” son had a financial conflict with Heywood, according to Bloomberg.

