Why The Bo Xilai Corruption And Murder Scandal Is A Big Deal For China

Bo Xilai was a rising star in China’s political scene until recently.



Over the past two months he has gone from being Party Chief of Chongqing, one of China’s biggest and most important cities, and a probable selection for the Standing Committee, the highest body in China’s ruling Communist Party, to a political pariah and possibly a criminal suspect. His wife was just held in custody on the suspicion of murdering a British businessman.

Watch the explainer below to find out details about the scandal.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

