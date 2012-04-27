BO XILAI'S BANKER SON: 'This Incident Has Destroyed My Life'

Photo: AP

The eldest son of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai is speaking out, and what he has to say isn’t pretty.Li Wangzhi, Bo’s son from his first marriage, spoke to Bloomberg after the news service published a report earlier this week on Li and his career in high finance—including a stint at Citigroup, work at a private equity firm and connections to several investment management firms in China.



“This incident has destroyed my life,” said Li, who also goes by the name Brendan Li. “I have no way to control how others think, but I have no desire to bask in his glow,” he said, referring to his father.

It’s likely that Li’s second comment refers to the suggestion in the previous Bloomberg report that he got his private equity and other investment gigs in China because of his father’s high-profile name and connections.

A global spotlight has been on Bo and his extended family over the politician’s connection to the death of Briton Neil Heywood. Bo’s current wife—Gu Kailai—has been arrested in China on suspicion of Heywood’s death. A brighter media spotlight has also been shone on Bo’s second son, Bo Guagua, who is a student at Harvard University.’

Li also told Bloomberg that the last time he saw his father was at the funeral of his paternal grandfather in 2007, and seemed to want to distance himself from his father’s image, commenting that “It’s an obvious fact that my family name isn’t Bo.”

