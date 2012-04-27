Bo Xilai Could Have Gotten Away With Murder

Life has been tough for Bo Xilai ever since his Chief of Police Wang Lijun went into the American consulate in Chengdu, China. And it doesn’t look like it will get any better any time soon.



Bo, once expected to take one of China’s top political spots, has been suspended from all Party posts and is being investigated for “serious disciplinary violations,” his son at Harvard is trying to defend himself against critiques, and his wife is in the middle of a murder case.

And yet, these are not the real reasons Bo is in trouble. Watch the video below for the latest on one of the biggest scandals to rock China.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

