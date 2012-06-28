Bo Xilai Reportedly Owned Two Lavish Apartments In London Worth $3 Million

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Ousted Chongqing party boss Bo Xilai, the centre of the biggest scandal in China in decades, owned property in London’s expensive Kensington area, according to a new report from the FT’s Sally Gainsbury.Golden Map Ltd — a front company used by Bo’s family — reportedly registered two apartments worth around £2 million ($3 million). The apartments were reportedly occupied at points between 2003-2010 by Patrick Devillers, the French architect arrested in Cambodia this month who is believed to be linked to Bo’s family fortune.



Those who are fans of the theory that there was a love triangle between Devillers, Bo’s wife Gu Kailai, and her reported murder victim Neil Heywood will be pleased to know that Devillers apparently complained to neighbours about his “complicated love life” — and “a Chinese girlfriend living in London with a teenage son.”

However, more importantly the apartments appear to be another example of the massive wealth that Bo’s family had, clearly suggesting corruption given that official salaries are often only around $478 a month.

Bo’s family fortune is thought to have been around $136 million and he had luxurious property around the world, despite the fact that his wife did not work and there are strict limits on the amount of money Chinese citizens can take out of the country.

