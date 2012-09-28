Bo Xilai Kicked Out Of Communist Party — Accused Of Corruption And Affairs With Many Women

Photo: Getty Images

Bo Xilai, the former regional Communist party boss who lost his seat earlier this year, has officially been kicked out of the communist party.Recall that his wife has been found guilty for a role in the murder of a British businessman.



In addition to this issue and corruption, the party added a key personal detail…

From The Guardian:

The statement also said that Bo “had or maintained improper sexual relations with multiple women”.

The other big China news today is that the next Congress of the Communist Party will take place on November 8, whereupon the next generation of leaders will be selected.

