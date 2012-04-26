REPORT: Bo Xilai Wiretapped The Chinese President, And That's The Real Reason He Was Busted

Photo: AP

Jonathan Ansfield and Ian Johnson of the New York Times have an exclusive report that Bo Xilai, the one time Chinese Communist Party boss of Chongqing who is now the centre of a huge corruption and murder scandal, was involved in an elaborate phone-tapping operation that went all the way to the head of the Chinese government.Bo was even alleged to have wiretapped President Hu Jintao, and it was the discovery of this, the NYT alleges, that led to his removal from office and the investigation wider investigation into Bo’s actions.



12 sources have reportedly confirmed the wiretapping occurred.

If true, it looks like the murder of Britain’s Neil Heywood may end up being a convenient side circus to the real offence. As Ansfield and Johnson write:

It revealed to [the Chinese Communist Party Elite] just how far Mr. Bo was prepared to go in his efforts to grasp greater power in China. That compounded suspicions that Mr. Bo could not be trusted with a top slot in the party, which is due to reshuffle its senior leadership positions this fall.

Coupled with other reports we’ve heard of Bo’s brutal behaviour, we’re really not getting the best impression of him.

