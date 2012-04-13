As The Bo Xilai Scandal Continues, Everyone Is Starting To Look At His Playboy Son

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

The Bo Xilai scandal is ongoing, and a new figure has caught the public’s imagination — his 24-year-old son, Bo Guagua.It’s an easy leap to make, given that Neil Heywood, the U.K. man who is thought to have been murdered due to his links to the family, had been employed to help the younger Bo study in the U.K.



Bo Guagua studied at the prestigious Harrow School, the same school Heywood attended, before completing a degree at Oxford University, receiving a 2:1 mark (the second highest grade available) in PPE (Philosophy, Politics and Economics).

However, the Telegraph reports that his time at the college was not without controversy. He gained a reputation for “throwing champagne and shisha parties in college rooms,” driving a Ferrari, and making flashy displays of wealth. Unfortunately he failed to impress his tutors (who “speak quite openly about their disdain for him”), and was eventually suspended for a year.

It appears that a visit from the Chinese ambassador may have convinced Balliol College to give him another chance. The school refused to give him a recommendation for the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, however — but he was accepted anyway.

During his time at college he reportedly dated Lale Can, a Turkish student with whom he helped organise a party where British hip hop DJ Tim Westwood played, though he has also been linked to Chen Xiaodan, the daughter of the governor of the China Development Bank, and one of John Huntsman’s daughters.

The WSJ reported this week that the younger Bo is thought to be in his Cambridge, Ma. apartment, “which is in a seven-story apartment building, which has a fitness room, sun deck and doorman.” The Harvard Crimson has picked up the story, though Bo Guagua has not commented so far.

While there’s an element of titillation in learning about the life of the playboy son, for the Chinese these stories speak of something more important, too — the possible corruption of Bo Xilai. The Times of London reports that even a senior politician like him would only earn around £300 ($478) a month. Harrow’s school fees alone are £7,345 ($11,704) a term.

