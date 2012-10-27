China Opens Criminal Investigation Into Bo Xilai

Photo: Feng Li / Getty

Bo Xilai has been formally placed under a criminal probe, Xinhua reports.The state news agency also reported today that he has been expelled from the the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s national legislature.



Bo’s wife, Gu Kailai, was found guilty earlier this year with the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood. The investigation into Bo will likely focus on his role in the murder, and may also take a deep look at his allegedly corrupt finances.

