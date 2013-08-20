Everything You Need To Know About China's Bo Xilai Scandal In One Chart

Former Chongqiing party chief Bo Xilai is set to go to trial on Thursday. Xilai who was set to rise to power and take a place on China’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee fell

Specifically, he face charges of bribery, graft and abuse of power at the Jinan Intermediate People’s Court. Bo’s wife Gu Kailai was charged with the murder of British national Neil Heywood. Bo’s downfall began with the circumstances around Heywood’s death. Now he face charges of “bribery, graft and abuse of power,” at the Jinan Intermediate People’s Court.

Chinese policymakers have been cracking down on corruption. Former Chinese president Hu Jintao warned that corruption “could prove fatal to the party, and even cause the collapse of the party and the fall of the state.” Of course, Bo had been a thorn in the side of many of China’s top policymakers, and some worried that he would become the next Mao.

Reuters put together this great primer of Bo Xilai’s connections.

