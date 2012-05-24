There's A New rumour About The Type Of Car Bo Xilai's 'Playboy' Son Drives

It’s already caused a scandal involving (separately, please note) Jon Hunstman’s daughters and Rupert Murdoch.



But everyone is apparently still dying to know exactly what type of car the scandal-ruined Chongqing boss Bo Xilai’s son Bo Guagua drives. Is it a Ferrari or a Porsche?

Well, according to the New York Times’ Nick Kristof, currently in Harvard for “overseer meetings”, we’re barking up the wrong tree. The question isn’t what car the younger car drives, but what car he is driven in.

Spotted Bo Guagua, son of ousted politburo member Bo Xilai, with a stretch limo at Harvard. Did he sell the Porsche? — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) May 23, 2012

