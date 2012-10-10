5 Adorable Photos Of Bo Obama

Meredith Galante

The First Family’s beloved Portuguese Water Dog, Bo, turns four years old today.

In honour of the Obama’s pet, here are four photos of Bo looking especially cute while prancing around the White House.

bo obama

Photo: White House Flickr Stream

 

bo obama

Photo: AP Images

 

bo obama

Photo: White House Flickr Stream

 

bo obama

Photo: AP Images

 

bo obama

Photo: AP Images

