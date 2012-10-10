5 Adorable Photos Of Bo Obama

The First Family’s beloved Portuguese Water Dog, Bo, turns four years old today.



In honour of the Obama’s pet, here are four photos of Bo looking especially cute while prancing around the White House.

Photo: White House Flickr Stream

Photo: AP Images

Photo: White House Flickr Stream

Photo: AP Images

Photo: AP Images

