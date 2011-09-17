An American From New Orleans Is Leading Macedonia's Cinderella Run In The European Basketball Championships

Photo: YouTube

Bo McCalebb averaged over 20 points per game on a Macedonia team that made it all the way to the semifinals of EuroBasket 2011.McCalebb is from New Orleans, and is only playing for Macedonia after the tiny nation called him up while he was playing in Serbia and asked him to join the team, according to the New York Times.



“I didn’t ask any questions about the place,” he told the Times. “I just said, ‘Yes,’ and I got a plane for Skopje the next day.”

McCalebb is now a naturalized Macedonian, and has taken the nickname Borche McCalebbovski.

Every team can naturalize one foreign player.

Macedonia finally lost today 92-80 to Spain.

