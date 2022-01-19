Financial counsellors urge UK Treasury to ‘learn from the problems in Australia’ as lawmakers consider buy now, pay later reforms

Australian financial counsellors have urged UK lawmakers to consider local experiences with buy now, pay later services.

The UK Treasury launched a consultation paper on the sector after calls for urgent credit regulatory reforms.

“We urge the United Kingdom government to learn from the problems in Australia,” local services said in response.

Australian financial counsellors have used the experiences of local buy now, pay later (BNPL) customers to argue for heightened regulation in the United Kingdom, urging the Johnson government to legislate consumer protections in the booming sector.

In February 2021, a review of the British BNPL industry found the flourishing payment system exists as unregulated credit, offering benefits to users in tight spots — while exposing others to financial risk.

Given the possibility for some BNPL users to face adverse financial impacts, without the protections offered by regulated credit, the paper called for Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority and the Treasury to amend legislation “as a matter of urgency”.

The Treasury took those findings on board, launching its own set of proposed legislative tweaks in October last year.

Treasury argued that BNPL operators could be compelled to undertake creditworthiness checks in line with Financial Conduct Authority rules governing the traditional lending sector.

Other proposals include compelling BNPL operators to outline the potential risks of late payment upfront, and adding more “friction” to slick app-based interfaces, forcing users to consider their purchase before firing it off.

The Treasury opened those proposals to consultation to relevant parties.

On Wednesday, Financial Counselling Australia (FCA) and the Consumer Action Law Centre (CALC) revealed their response, drawing on local experience to comment on Britain’s proposed regulatory scheme.

The British and Australian systems are comparable through a lack of government regulation over the BNPL sector in either jurisdiction, they said, giving local experiences valency to UK lawmakers.

“The empirical evidence of consumer detriment from BNPL in Australia is clear,” FCA and CALC said.

Their take was that significant regulatory reform is needed in the UK, as they claim it is required at home.

“We strongly recommend that the HM Treasury design regulation that legislates consumer protections as the best way to reduce the negative impact BNPL products can have on a substantial portion of people,” they said.

Local financial counsellors report some BNPL users are accumulating many accounts, which “actually makes it harder to manage money,” they said.

Drawing from a 2020 Australian Securities and Investments Commission report on the sector, the organisations said the “detriment was magnified” for younger BNPL users, “who proportionately were more likely to have cut back on essentials in order to make a payment or to have taken out an additional loan, compared to other age groups”.

The parties also took a withering view of the self-enforced and non-binding BNPL industry code of practice, which they claim is an “exceptionally low bar”.

“We urge the United Kingdom government to learn from the problems in Australia and take steps to ensure that the industry is far better regulated, in a manner that puts consumers, particularly vulnerable consumers, first,” they concluded.

Operators should be compelled to assess the ability of users to service their credit limit, they said, adding that financial penalties should be imposed on operators which fall foul of regulation.

Major players in the BNPL space have a gentler take, arguing that incumbent credit providers also expose users to financial risk.

Klarna, which commands a considerable portion of the BNPL market share in the UK, responded to the UK Treasury consultation paper by saying regulation should not stifle its ability to compete against traditional lenders.

“We firmly believe that regulation should not inadvertently push consumers back to using high-cost credit as BNPL products are clearly better for consumers than credit cards,” the company said in October.

The UK Treasury consultation paper suggests the government will seek “proportionate” amendments, “without unduly limiting the availability and cost of useful financial products”.

But financial counsellors in Australia — the birthplace of market juggernaut Afterpay — think a wholesale regulatory reckoning is in order.