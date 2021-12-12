Afterpay and Zip ranked among Superhero’s most-traded companies this year

Afterpay and Zip have ranked among Superhero’s most-traded companies this year, as as buy now, pay later 'has taken over the world'. Photo: Getty Images

Zip Co was the most-traded Australian company on the share trading platform Superhero in 2021.

Afterpay, meanwhile, ranked fifth as investors backed the companies they know and use.

Over in the US, Australian investors leaned heavily into electric vehicles, with Tesla the favourite.

Investors gravitated toward Australia’s buy now, pay later giants in herds through 2021, as the sector became an “unstoppable freight train of gains”, says Superhero CEO John Winters.

According to the results of Superhero’s “Year in Trades” review, Zip Co came in as the platform’s most-traded Australian company between January 1 and November 30 this year.

Behind the BNPL giant was Flight Centre, followed by Fortescue Metals in third; Qantas in fourth; and Afterpay in fifth.

Superhero CEO John Winters told Business Insider Australia the results weren’t much of a shock, as the curtain closes on a year where the BNPL space “has absolutely taken over the world.”

“You know, it was just an unstoppable freight train of gains that has obviously been accelerated by the fact that Square’s come in and paid $39 billion for Afterpay, and I think that gives a lot of credibility to the space,” Winters said.

“And then seeing the likes of CBA really embrace it as well, I think it has been really interesting. CBA made quite a decent investment in Klarna and helped them roll out in Australia, and then very quickly rolled out their own product.”

Even as the share prices of Australia’s BNPL players started to show signs of slowing, Winters said, investors stuck with them.

“Ending the year quite a way below their highs has also been interesting to watch,” Winters said.

“Zip finishing down around the $5 mark, where it is now, it still has a huge amount of interest from investors,” he said.

“While the business just keeps going from strength to strength, you know, that share price hasn’t necessarily kept up.”

The dip accompanied a global tech sell-off at the end of November and into early December, when investors retreated after new US employment data was thought to pave the way for more hawkish monetary policy.

Etsy, Adobe and Tesla were among some of the hardest hit by America’s weak jobs figures in the first week of December, which delivered less than half of the 550,000 forecast by economists.

Looking ahead into next year, Winters said it will be “really important” for Zip and Afterpay to prove that they can become profitable businesses in the midst of a local regulatory cloud and market volatility.

“To date, they have been generating significant revenues, [and] their earnings are there but they’re reinvesting all of that money and some back into growth,” Winters said.

“And when you start seeing other market forces coming in, it’s those profitable business models that will hold up in periods of higher inflation, in periods of market volatility,” he said.

“I think the need for regulation has been there for some time, the regulators have been looking at how to regulate, there’s a need for it… and I think it’ll certainly drive a better outcome for their customers.”

Elsewhere on the platform, Winters said Australian investors have largely followed in the footsteps of those in the US, where appetite for battery technology and other “New World-type” products has popularised some of the world’s most-traded companies.

For Superhero’s Wall Street investors, it was all about electric vehicles. Three of the top five US companies were electric vehicles companies Tesla, Lucid Motors and Rivian, which only listed in mid-November.

“I think you’re going to see that this is a major generational theme, and I think we’re really only in the very early stages of it, and it’ll continue to play out over the next few years and decades,” Winters said.

“Tesla has led the charge for years but seeing Lucid Motors and Rivian also make the list showcases how Superhero customers back electric vehicles as the future,” he said.