Australian BNPL applications flatlined in December, according to a new report which suggests the sector may be too successful for its own good

New applications to buy now, pay later services rose just 0.9% in the December quarter.

That is despite record retail spending over the quarter and large user growth in most jurisdictions.

A downturn in NSW sign-ups and a maturing market could be to blame, Equifax said.

The near universal reach of buy now, pay later services could be diminishing the supply of would-be customers, according to a new report on the booming sector.

In its fresh consumer credit report, released Tuesday, credit data provider Equifax said applications for BNPL services grew just 0.9% in the December 2021 quarter versus the final months of 2020.

That marks a significant cooling off for the red-hot sector, which saw new sign-ups in the September quarter grow by 31.4% compared to Q3 2020 levels.

New South Wales caused the national slowdown in fresh BNPL applications. New sign-ups in Australia’s most populous state plummeted by 7.9% over the December quarter versus Q4 2020 levels, Equifax said.

That deficit in NSW user sign-ups was enough to push national application growth below 1%, despite other states and territories flocking to the payment services.

The Australian Capital Territory reported a massive 49.5% uptick in new user applications, followed by the Northern Territory at 27.5%.

No other state registered user growth above 10%. Victoria, the second-weakest performer, registered a new user growth of 1.1% compared to Q4 2020 levels.

While average sign-up rates were flat over the quarter, BNPL usage was anything but.

Retail sales faced the highest quarterly increase on record in December 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported, with BNPL purchases comprising a significant chunk of Christmas expenditure.

A December survey found more than half of respondents planned to use a pay-in-four service through the holiday period; three quarters of survey respondents were existing BNPL customers.

What to make of cooling sign-ups in New South Wales, then?

Kevin James, the firm’s general manager of advisory and consultancy services, said a decrease in new user demand “suggests the market is entering a more mature state.”

More simply: BNPL’s near omnipresence could mean an increasing number of Australians are already signed up, shallowing the available pool of potential new applicants.

“However, we expect to see another phase of growth for BNPL as the big banks and traditional financiers enter the market with their own products,” James added.

Such products include Commonwealth Bank’s StepPay, which the institution has positioned as a pay-in-four challenger to industry juggernauts like Afterpay and Zip.

Visa and PayPal have also introduced BNPL solutions, potentially winning customers still reticent to sign up for newer players.

“Members of older demographics, who might appreciate the convenience of BNPL but are reluctant to engage with newer providers, may be more willing to engage with a BNPL option from an established financial institution,” James said.

While BNPL providers new and old look for fresh ways to acquire customers, they will be thank the payment gods they aren’t trying to boost interest in traditional credit cards.

Equifax states credit card sign-ups performed the worst of any form of credit in the final months of 2021. New applications sat 6.3% down nationwide when compared to December 2020 levels, with New South Wales recording a 9.5% downturn in applications.