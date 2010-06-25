Right Now, Key European Banks Are Getting Savaged By The Greek CDS Blowout

Gregory White

Right now, several key European banks are getting hammered by the news of the Greek sovereign CDS blowout. Here’s a European market update:

  • France CAC 40 down 1.70%
  • German DAX down 0.70%
  • Spain’s IBEX down 2.73%
  • UK’s FTSE 100 down 0.71%
  • Athens Composite down 3.71%

But it is France and Germany’s banks getting hammered.

  • Societe Generale down 3.37%
  • BNP Paribas down 3.21%
  • Credit Agricole down 2.98%
  • Deutsche Bank down 2.27%

Societe Generale is getting battered:

Societe Generale 624

