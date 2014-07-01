BNP Paribas Will Pay An $US8.8 Billion Fine

REUTERS/Julien Muguet BNP Paribas Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe

For weeks there have been reports that BNP Paribas, the largest bank in France, would face a massive fine and be barred from trading in dollars for violating U.S. sanctions.

Now it’s official, the bank will pay $US8.8 billion in addition to pleading guilty to sanctions violation charges, according to Bloomberg.

A Manhattan prosecutor has charged the bank with conspiracy and falsifying business records. That’s a state charge, while the charges BNP is paying this fine for are federal.

More on this to come.

