BNP Paribas Investigation Of This Morning's Wall Street Journal Article

BNP Paribas is crying foul at what it calls a “false news story” published in WSJ this morning, according to Market News International (via ForexLive).The opinion piece cited an anonymous BNP Paribas official who said, “We can no longer borrow dollars. U.S. money-market funds are not lending to us anymore.”



The report sent BNP Paribas stock tumbling this morning, although it eventually made back losses. Either way, the bank has asked the French Financial Market Authority to investigate the article.

This seems to be the newest second newest in a series of rumours that have been kept markets roiling since yesterday.

